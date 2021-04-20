Marcus Jansen and More at The Baker Museum

The museum will continue its celebration of 20 years with the debut of “Marcus Jansen: Two Decades of Relevance" on April 24

Two exhibitions featuring female artists as well as a Marcus Jansen retrospective continue The Baker Museum’s twentieth anniversary season at Artis—Naples. The complementary touring shows “Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present” and “Making a Mark: American Women Artists” examine the contributions of intergenerational female artists within the American Abstract Artists organization founded 80 years ago.

“Marcus Jansen: Two Decades of Relevance,” opening April 24, takes a wide view of the internationally acclaimed artist who calls both Fort Myers and New York home. His large-scale expressionist paintings offer commentary on global sociological, political, and economic issues, in addition to world events that have shaped the Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm veteran’s life. At 53, he’s been called “one of the most important American painters of his generation.” All three exhibitions will be on view through July 25.