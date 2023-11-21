Marissa Collections Unveils Holiday Ornament

Shop the special ornament, released in partnership with and to benefit Selfless Love Foundation, at the Naples boutique

Marissa Collections and Selfless Love Foundation have unveiled the collaborative 2023 Holiday Ornament.
Marissa Collections will kick off the festive season with the unveiling of the annual Holiday Ornament campaign in partnership with Selfless Love Foundation, benefiting children in foster care. The ornament is $50 and is available online and in-store at Marissa Collections’ Naples and Palm Beach boutiques.

Each year, Selfless Love Foundation releases a new keepsake ornament that features a family that has been touched by adoption. All proceeds from sales of the holiday ornament will benefit children in foster care.

For more information, visit marissacollections.com.

