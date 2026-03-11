Marjory Stoneman Douglas Legacy Celebration Returns

Friends of the Everglades will host the fifth annual Marjory Stoneman Douglas Legacy Celebration Luncheon: Rescuing the River of Grass on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hosted at the Historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, the celebration will honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ life and her lasting legacy in preserving America’s Everglades.

New York Times best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Dave Barry will serve as keynote speaker and share a fresh perspective on pressing environmental issues. During the event, Jessica Namath, founder of Floridians for Public Lands, will be honored with the 2026 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Defender of the Everglades Award for her courage and fighting spirit when advocating for the Everglades.

Founded in 1969 by journalist, author, and environmental activist Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Friends of the Everglades advocates for preserving and protecting America’s Everglades through education and accountability.