Marking Milestones with TheatreZone

The professional musical theater company TheatreZone celebrates 20 seasons in Naples this year. Husband-and-wife team Mark Danni (a director, conductor, and percussionist) and Karen Molnar Danni (an actress, singer, dancer, and choreographer) created the not-for-profit company in 2005.

Their Naples connection began in 1999 when, as theater professionals living in New York City, they visited the area. Mark was playing percussion on the national tour of Fame: The Musical, which performed at what is now known as Artis—Naples. In 2002, while still based in New York, Mark became the first theater director at Community School of Naples. Both Mark and Karen were happy with their flourishing theater careers in New York City and had no plans to make a full-time move south. However, when they were offered the opportunity to start an equity theater company at the school’s G&L Theatre, they were convinced to permanently relocate.

While the curriculum was humming along, Mark and Karen secured the theater company’s nonprofit status. They contracted with the Actors’ Equity Association to ensure access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals throughout the country. Then, they focused on producing and presenting top-notch musicals in the 250-seat G&L Theatre, located on the campus of Community School of Naples.

We spoke with Mark about TheatreZone’s successful run in Naples.

NI: Why the name?

Mark Danni: We like the idea of being “in the zone” when you come to one of the productions.

What is the benefit of establishing a nonprofit theater company?

It solidified the foundation of the company. It meant that we could accept tax-deductible donations to help with production costs, staffing, and keeping tickets affordable.

What was your original mission for the theater?

As musical theater was our passion, we decided to search for the hidden musical treasures of Broadway—shows we felt hadn’t been seen in Southwest Florida—and produce these gems for our local crowd.

What was the first production?

Jerry Herman’s Mack & Mabel with Gary Sandy, star of WKRP in Cincinnati. It was a huge success. After Jerry endorsed the show at an event at Artis—Naples (then Naples Philharmonic Center for the Arts), the show sold out virtually overnight.

Who are some of the memorable individuals who have performed for TheatreZone?

We’ve been fortunate to cast incredible talent in our musicals, including celebrities and Broadway veterans such as Donna McKechnie, Tony Award–winning star of A Chorus Line and TV’s Fame; Eddie Mekka, from Laverne & Shirley; Georgia Engel from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Everybody Loves Raymond; Nancy Dussault from Too Close for Comfort; and many others.

How will you celebrate TheatreZone’s anniversary?

It will be a yearlong observation of the milestone. We will officially celebrate the anniversary with a gathering in February, when honorary chairs Moe and Dot Kent, who were TheatreZone’s first donors in 2005, will be recognized.

What are the plans for the next 20 years?

After seeing what we’ve been able to accomplish, we will use that experience and expertise to continue to strive to always be bigger and better than before. We will grow and evolve with our audiences and continue to produce wonderful musicals and stories that are not often presented in Southwest Florida. It’s onward and upward.