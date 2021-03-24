Mary Pat Wallace is a Sleep Whisperer

One of Naples’ newer residents, Mary Pat Wallace, is the founder of The Luxury Bed Collection. With locations in Chicago, Dallas, and now Naples, Wallace is parlaying her background in design and manufacturing into running a business dedicated to craftsmanship and finding clients their perfect custom mattress.

Wallace was one of those kids who’d lock her door and rearrange her entire room. When she was in high school, she hopped on a train from her suburban hometown to work for a designer in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart. After graduating from college with an economics degree, she went to design school and landed a job in an Italian showroom. “That’s where I learned a lot about manufacturing—kitchens, baths, lighting, upholstery, you name it,” she says.

Once she returned stateside, she impressed Holly Hunt, a respected Chicago-based designer. “I traveled with her and got to see the best of the best quality and finishes—companies with serious family legacies,” recalls Wallace.

Ready to branch out on her own after six years of Hunt’s tutelage, Wallace had a “rep group in Chicago for 10 years and sold that business because my kids were little.” That’s when a friend showed her a mammoth Hästens mattress catalogue. “It was thrown on our breakfast table during vacation. I was fascinated by the 389 pages about materials, the family, the heritage.”