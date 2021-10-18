Master Sommelier Seminar at Edgewater Beach Hotel

Aspiring vintners and passionate hobbyists will get the chance to test their blending skills when Master Sommelier Michael Jordan comes to town on November 10. Jordan will conduct a hands-on, interactive blending seminar with the wines of Freemark Abbey at 6 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach Hotel.

Tasting mats and worksheets will guide you along as you use pipettes to blend the five components of Freemark Abbey Cabernet: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot, and Cabernet Franc. You’ll have the chance to create your ideal red wine and compare it to the bottled version.

Following the seminar, enjoy a light dinner paired with three additional wines:

To begin: Prosciutto wrapped melon with citrus glaze (Freemark Abbey Sauvignon Blanc).

Entrée: Peach salad with poached shrimp, mixed greens, pecans and chopped vidalia onions in an apple vinaigrette (Freemark Abbey Chardonnay).

Dessert: Chocolate mousse with fresh berries and crystal sugar (Freemark Abbey Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon).

When: Wednesday, November 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Beach Hotel, 1901 Gulf Shore Blvd. North

Cost: $70 per person

Tickets: Available through Eventbrite