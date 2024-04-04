Matcha Do About Nothing Cocktail Recipe

The most widely consumed beverage in the world after water, tea and its history unfold like a centuries-old story steeping with intrigue and cultural nuance. Fittingly, the beloved brew that has sparked revolutions and fueled gossip across generations has its own holiday: National Tea Day, held April 21.

As legend has it, Emperor Shennong of China accidentally discovered the concept of tea when a leaf fell into his boiling water in 2737 B.C.E. By the ninth century, tea had spread to Japan and then to Central Asia and the Middle East through the Silk Road trade routes. In the sixteenth century, Dutch and Portuguese traders introduced tea to Europe, where it became popular among the elite. The British East India Company played a significant role in the global spread of tea, establishing plantations in India and Sri Lanka.

Today, tea has evolved into a symbol of hospitality. Much like tea, cocktails have long brought people together. In fact, punch (considered the first

cocktail) was popularized by sailors and included East India Company tea, sugar, citrus, and whatever spirits they had on board.

Tea’s rich flavor and texture bring a unique dimension to drinks of all kind. Since National Gin and Tonic Day also falls this month (April 9), the following celebratory tipple is an ode to both libations.

Matcha Do About Nothing

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Spring 44 Old Tom Gin

/ oz. Spring 44 Old Tom Gin 1 / 2 oz. yuzu juice

/ oz. yuzu juice 1 / 2 oz. vanilla simple syrup

/ oz. vanilla simple syrup 1 oz. coconut cream

1 tsp. matcha powder

Coconut flakes for rim

Prepare a glass by rimming it with coconut flakes. Add all other ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain mixture into the glass and enjoy.