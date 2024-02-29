Meatball Madness at The Hangout by Two Guys

Celebrate National Meatball Day on March 9 by pulling up a chair at The Hangout by Two Guys in Naples. To honor the occasion, guests will be treated to one free “Grandma’s meatball” with sauce with all dine-in, take-out, or delivery orders from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For The Hangout founders, brothers Peter and Larry Falisi, dinner was an important part of the day in their childhood home. Sunday dinners were especially important. “Sunday mornings meant waking up to aromas of gravy cooking and meatballs and sausages frying,” said Peter. “There was nothing like my Grandma’s meatballs!”

Grandma’s meatballs call for a combination of ground beef, pork, and veal, all rolled by hand by Chef Larry. The Hangout by Two Guys offers classic Italian meatballs served over spaghetti or as meatball subs on a baguette or sub roll with marinara sauce and melted cheese.

For more information, visit hangoutnaples.com.