Meatless Carbonara

Pasta carbonara is a dish that originally hails from Rome; composed simply of egg, cheese, cured pork and black pepper, it has come to represent rustic Italian cuisine at its finest. This lighter version comes from the kitchen of Chef Liliana Neri (or Nonna, which means grandmother).

Carbonara Vegetariana

Chef Liliana Neri, Molto Trattoria

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 zucchini

1 full egg

1 egg yolk

Salt

Black pepper

2 tbsp. Parmigiana Reggiano or Pecorino Romano

160 grams or 5.6 oz penne or spaghetti

Preparation:

Chop the zucchini in small pieces. Place chopped zucchini in a pan with olive oil over medium flame and cook until it becomes slightly browned. Beat the eggs in small bowl and add black pepper and cheese.

Cook the pasta and drain. Set aside a small amount of the vegetables on the side for decoration. Pour the pasta into the pan with the zucchini. Turn off heat, add the eggs quickly and toss. Add the reserved zucchini on top.

If you like, add more Parmigiano and black pepper.