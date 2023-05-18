Meaty Matters at Jimmy P’s Butcher Shop

While grilling never goes out of season in Naples, the traditional barbecue holidays kick off in May with Memorial Day.

Bored with the basic beef, steaks, and sausages? Perhaps it’s time to expand your repertoire—and your palate—with some less predictable proteins. Consider wild boar, venison, elk, or indulgent Wagyu burgers, easily acquired at Jimmy P’s Butcher Shop. This well-stocked, 38-year-old market is now operated by the third generation of the Pepper family in two locations, the original along US 41 and a second in Bonita Springs. Both specialize in exotic game, Australian Wagyu beef, heritage Berkshire pork, Colorado prime lamb, veal, and poultry.

But if laboring over a hot grill seems like too much effort as the temperature rises, make reservations at Jimmy P’s Charred, the butcher shop’s steak house sibling right next door.