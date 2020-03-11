Mediterranean Goes Modern

When the owners of this home in the Estuary at Grey Oaks in Naples decided to personalize their 4,000-square-foot property so that it expressed their artistic sensibilities, they called upon Dwayne Bergmann to realize their vision.

“The home’s architecture is Mediterranean, but they wanted it furnished in a modern style,” says Bergmann, principal of Fort Myers–based Dwayne Bergmann Interiors. “The color palette is primary colors with an emphasis on orange. I brought in a lot of the color through their artwork and accessories that I found primarily at Art Basel. The art and accessories are the focus of this very symmetrical home.”

The foyer captures Bergmann’s vision, complete with stained-wood stairway posts with limestone bands and a multi-light pendant that illuminates limestone flooring, which runs throughout the residence.

A trio of large, highly textured flower pots with living plants divides a huge living space into two separate seating areas. “The flower pots add an additional organic component and perfectly balance the reds, blues, purples, and orange that are a complete spectrum of color,” explains Bergmann.

On one side, a pair of clean-lined chaise sofas offer a white canvas upon which custom pillows outfitted in Pucci scarves can shine. A beige, brown, and gray wool rug further defines the area. Built-in shelves flank a linear fireplace and are backed by mirrors that showcase the art and personal mementos. Elsewhere, a tall settee and mustard-yellow leather ottoman form a focal point for an intimate conversation space.

In the great room, a large, white sectional with bright orange pillows in a variety of sizes invites relaxation. The massive, stained-maple media cabinet boasts an eye-catching orange background, which the designer decided to offset with white and green accessories. “Consistency of style in the room and a lot of mirroring with similar pieces create a very balanced look,” says Bergmann. “I also wanted the space to feel very inclusive of the outdoor area. Pocketed doors overlooking the pool and golf course open up on two sides of the space. Transom windows bring in additional light and allow greenery to come in.”

Bergmann went with a layered approach for the airy kitchen, opting for two unique looks for the cabinetry. The upper cabinets are two-tone, featuring an off-white material framed in espresso maple. These pieces lighten the space and contrast nicely with the dark lower cabinets. A capiz shell backsplash provides an organic feel, while square-shaped, stainless-steel barstools—which tuck discreetly under the granite island when not in use—hint toward a more urban aesthetic. “Clear glass globes allow the eye to freely flow through the kitchen without any impedance,” adds Bergmann. “They are a nice lighting feature without being cumbersome.”

The master bedroom presents a demure symphony of textures and fabrics. The lush bedding has natural variations that complement the walnut detailing in the full-height headboard. This material, which reappears in the bed base and nightstand tables, pairs well with the creamy color of the carpet and window and wall treatments, thus establishing an appealing monochromatic feel. The room’s symmetry also creates harmony and suggests a sense of comfort.

As a whole, the master bedroom is a breath of fresh air that makes way for the clients’ artwork to have a big visual impact. “Artwork makes this room,” notes Bergmann. “The wallpaper allows the pops of color in the art to be more vivid.”

The wallpaper in the master bath echoes the three-dimensional artwork positioned on either side of the soaking tub. In the evening, the candle holders provide an ambient light source that reflects off of the walls. Once again, balance plays a key role in establishing peace and tranquility.

The home’s Spanish bones are on full display in the exterior living area. Here, the outdoor furnishings mimic the modern pieces located inside and blend flawlessly with the romantic architecture and garden elements. The stingray shade sculpture over the outdoor loungers is made from marine-grade materials and is as tough as it is appealing.

While this property exudes an appealing universality that would speak to any sophisticated homeowner, Bergmann points out that his professional joy came from catering to his clients’ preferences and requests. “For me, the essence of this project is my experience with the owners,” he says. “Their vibrant and avant-garde personalities are expressed through the nature of the art and the boldness of the color in the home. I love being able to walk in the home and feel their personalities.”