Meet Clyde and Niki Butcher at Big Cypress Gallery

Join photographers Clyde and Niki Butcher at their Big Cypress Gallery (52388 Tamiami Trail E) in Ochopee on February 3, for an Artist “Meet and Greet” event.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Butchers will meet guests, share stories from their adventures in the Everglades and beyond. Guests will also get a sneak peek of Clyde’s upcoming book, Lifeworks, as well as see an exclusive darkroom photo that is paired with the limited edition book. Recent works will also be on view.

This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, visit the event’s Eventbrite page. For more information, call Big Cypress Gallery at (239) 695-2428.