Meet Golden Paws Assistance Dogs

Over the years, Collier County Emergency Medical Services (CCEMS) has seen many first responders suffer emotional distress caused by their line of work, leading the agency to address self-care, mental health, emotional support, and overall well-being within its ranks.

It also led to a partnership with Golden Paws Assistance Dogs. Now Zelda and Leo, two golden retriever therapy dogs, along with their handlers, are part of a CCEMS peer support team. They visit stations to provide comfort and emotional decompression for first responders. The dogs and handlers are also part of the Critical Incident Stress Management and Critical Incident Response teams and may be deployed in disasters as deemed necessary by the CCEMS chief. The primary goal is to provide consolation and companionship to first responders in crisis situations. Statistics show that emergency personnel who are exposed to potentially traumatic incidents at work are four to five times more likely to develop post-traumatic stress (PTS) compared to the general population. PTS is associated with reduced occupational, social, and family functioning, and if left unrecognized, can develop into post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Golden Paws is honored to provide two highly trained therapy dogs for the program,” says Jeannie C. Bates, founder and CEO of the canine organization. In line with the nonprofit’s mission statement—“serving those who need us most”—Leo and Zelda provide much-needed mental care for those who put their lives on the line every day for the community.