Meet the Champions of Safer Streets

For those who prefer to travel by bike or on foot, city streets are often dangerous. Distracted and aggressive driving—along with decreased awareness of cyclists and pedestrians—have resulted in numerous preventable crashes, fatalities, and injuries within Collier County.

Naples Pathways Coalition has been working toward safer streets, with the mission to improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists and to encourage everyone to share roadways cautiously, for 20 years. The coalition acts through community engagement, education, and advocacy, working to ensure every walk, run, or ride can be a safe one.

In early spring, the organization hosted cyclists, walkers, and runners at the nineteenth annual TD Bank Naples Bike Brunch & Walk at Cambier Park. The event offered something fun for all ages and every fitness level. At the finish, participants and supporters gathered for an after-party. The event raised more than $32,000 to continue Naples Pathways Coalition’s mission through two key projects: the Paradise Coast Trail and the Hands-Free Florida campaign to stop distracted driving. When completed, the Paradise Coast Trail will span more than 100 miles and provide a paved, multiuse path for nonmotorized recreation and transportation. It will connect Naples to Ave Maria and eastern Collier County, Bonita Springs, Marco Island, Collier-Seminole State Park, and beyond.

“It was incredible to see nearly 500 people doing things they love outside,” says Michelle Avola-Brown, executive director at Naples Pathways Coalition. “We loved being able to provide this fun, safe service.” Construction of the path will occur in phases. “[The trail] hopefully will be completed in a handful of years,” notes Avola-Brown.