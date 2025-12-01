Meg Stepanian serves as executive director of the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID). With a commitment to collaboration, creativity, and community, she plays a central role in shaping the avenue’s vitality. Guided by a philosophy of purposeful partnerships and dynamic storytelling, Stepanian champions initiatives that celebrate Fifth Avenue South’s unique character and secure its place as the cultural and economic heartbeat of Naples.

Originally from Syracuse, New York, Stepanian built a distinguished career in marketing and communications, including a 12-year tenure representing McDonald’s Restaurants across the Northeast and Midwest. She has earned multiple industry accolades, including three ADDY Awards and the Noll & Associates National Award of Excellence in Broadcasting.

A Naples resident since 2004, Stepanian is a proud graduate of the Leadership Collier Class of 2025. She serves on the marketing committee for the Harry Chapin Food Bank and has previously served on the board of the United Way of Collier and the Keys. A dedicated community advocate, she also contributed to the Paradise Reef public-private partnership, which helped fund and deploy 37 artificial reefs off Collier County’s coast. Through her work on Fifth Avenue South, Stepanian continues to support organizations that strengthen the Naples community.

699 Fifth Ave. S.

Naples, FL 34102

239-248-4151

fifthavenuesouth.com