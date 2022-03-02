Memorial Exhibition on View at Harmon-Meek | Modern

The “Richard Segalman Memorial Exhibition,” March 1 to April 2, at Harmon-Meek | Modern showcases all new works by the artist who has painted dreamy Naples beach scenes since the mid-1950s. Harmon-Meek has represented the artist and held an annual solo show since 1981. Featured in two books, Segalman’s oils, pastels, watercolors, monotypes, and drawings are held in more than 40 museum collections. The artist passed away last year at the age of 87.