Method & Concept to Host Día de Los Muertos Exhibit

To honor Día de Los Muertos (November 1 and 2), a holiday of joyful remembrance celebrated through the expressive power of art, Method & Concept in Naples will unveil a special “Día de Muertos” exhibition, on view October 19 through November 9.

Now through October 6, the gallery is hosting an open call to artists to submit work for consideration. Selected artwork will be exhibited within the gallery of Method & Concept, as well as within an alter feature as an additional presentation of artists’ expression. Open-call artworks will be selected for originality, skill, and technique, as well as rich content of a story through the lens of joyful celebration. For rules and submission forms, visit methodandconcept.com.

The call to artists will culminate with the “Día de Muertos” art exhibition, where guests will connect to the joyful and vibrant works by artists from throughout the community. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in The Collective building garage, located at the 10th Street South and 2nd Avenue South entrance.

On November 3, Method & Concept will host the Día de Muertos Experience, from 7 to 10 p.m. The gallery will transform into a Mexican open-air market, with themed artwork, mesmerizing festive deco, and live music from one of Southwest Florida’s most beloved Mariachi groups. The evening includes delectable Mexican fare and elevated refreshments. Visitors are invited to dress in festive attire if they wish. Tickets are $45 and available on Eventbrite.