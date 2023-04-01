As a biomedical engineer and physician, Dr. Michael Hanus has a rare and in-depth understanding of radiation oncology. His inherent knowledge about how the various state-of-the-art radiation technology works, to the effects and potential outcome of their use makes Dr. Hanus a uniquely qualified specialist in the area.

Michael Hanus, MD, is a graduate of the University of New Mexico where he received his degree in electrical/biomedical engineering. He received his medical degree from the University of Kansas and his radiation oncology residency training at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Hanus has extensive research and clinical experience in the treatment of prostate cancer, head and neck cancer, breast cancer, and skin cancer. He has been named a multiyear top doctor by the national ranking Castle Connolly Top Doctors by Dr. John Connolly himself.

With more than 100 years combined experience in the practice of radiation oncology and having seen more than 40,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients, Inspire Oncology represents the most experienced radiation oncology team in the nation. In their state-of-the-art facility, patients are treated with the utmost care and compassion, utilizing the latest radiation therapies.

Dr. Hanus and Inspire Oncology make it a priority to provide world-class care for patients in the comfort of our own community, which includes a holistic approach to all their patients’ cancer needs including cancer nutrition, exercise oncology, and mental well-being. Inspire Oncology’s doctors recognize that each cancer patient is unique as they strive to form a special bond with each patient to help them reclaim their lives.

INSPIRE ONCOLOGY—MICHAEL C. HANUS, MD

