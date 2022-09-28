Michael Monroe Captures Happiness

Artist Michael Monroe, known for his bold use of color and elaborate texture, creates artwork that is full of expression. He says his paintings are “an example of unrestricted freedom and spirit,” and he considers himself a happy man.

For example, in Bright Disposition, warm metallic colors are painted in an upward flow, giving off a bright and shiny luster and inspiring positive thoughts. Known to some as “the painter on Pine Ridge,” Monroe can often be seen painting outside his gallery in Naples. The “Abstract Variations” exhibit, running through October 31 at the Michael Monroe Art Gallery on Pine Ridge Road, features several of his creations.