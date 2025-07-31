Mix Up The Catalyst Cocktail

Considering its swampy weather, New Orleans might seem like an unlikely setting for a summertime global drinks gathering. However, Tales of the Cocktail deliberately lands during the city’s slower months, a strategic choice to support its vital hospitality industry. This commitment to community underpins the festival’s purpose, especially relevant to this year’s theme: “Evolve.”

“To evolve is not just a theme—it’s a call to action … as we grow, learn, and shape the future of hospitality together,” notes Charlotte Voisey, the event and supporting foundation’s executive director. Tales of the Cocktail provides the perfect environment for this growth, offering a range of educational programs, from mastering classic techniques to exploring the future of the industry.

Let’s toast this spirit of evolution with The Catalyst. This seemingly traditional cocktail playfully embraces change, starting with the comforting familiarity of a fine aged rum, Campari, and sweet vermouth, then introducing a touch of the unexpected with a homemade pineapple tepache. The finishing touch? A dehydrated blood orange garnish that subtly evolves as you enjoy the drink.

The Catalyst

Ingredients

1 oz. Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. sweet vermouth

3 / 4 oz. pineapple tepache (recipe below)

oz. pineapple tepache (recipe below) 2 dashes orange bitters

1 dehydrated blood orange round for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a stirring vessel with fresh ice. Stir and strain into a fresh glass. Garnish with the dehydrated blood orange round.

Pineapple Tepache Ingredients

8 oz. brown sugar

12 oz. distilled water

1 whole pineapple

1 cinnamon stick

5 whole cloves

In a small saucepan, dissolve the sugar in water. Cut the rinds off the pineapple and set aside. Juice the remaining fruit. Combine the sugar syrup, pineapple juice, pineapple rinds, cinnamon stick, and cloves together in a large vessel. Cover with a cheesecloth and allow to ferment in a cool, dark spot for 2 to 3 days at room temperature. Strain the mixture and, using a muddler, press the pineapple rinds to release as much liquid as possible. Add the liquid back into the mix, chill, and enjoy.