Modern Dance Mastery at Artis—Naples

The renowned Limón Dance Company, the modern American dance repertory troupe founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey in New York City, makes its Artis—Naples debut on May 17. Considered one of the world’s greatest companies, the José Limón Dance Foundation says it is preserving “the Limón legacy and its humanistic approach to move- ment and theater,” noting that the company is “acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery and expansive, yet nuanced movement.” The ensemble will perform contemporary and classic choreographed works, including There is a Time, with the Naples Philharmonic conducted by Radu Paponiu in Hayes Hall. Tickets are $59-$105.