Modern Mansion

ADDRESS 500 16th Ave. S., Naples

DEVELOPMENT Aqualane Shores

YEAR BUILT 2020

ARCHITECT Falcon Design Inc., Naples

BUILDER BBA Development Inc., Naples

OFFERED AT $7,950,000 SIZE 6,224 square feet of living area; 8,585 total square feet

BEDROOMS/BATHS Five bedrooms plus media/bonus room, six baths, one half bath

SPECIAL FEATURES

This coastal-contemporary, new-construction home has an open floor plan that lends itself to casual yet refined living. In addition to a fantastic first-floor master suite with a massive closet, the home has three upstairs en suite bedrooms plus a study/optional fifth bedroom and a media/bonus room with a breakfast bar, additional laundry facilities, and a full bath.

The covered and uncovered outdoor living spaces are ideal for relaxed entertaining, including a wellpositioned pool area that enjoys year-round sunshine thanks to the southern exposure. The full-size lot offers 80 feet of dockage and is minutes from Naples Bay, with no-bridge, deep-water access to the Gulf of Mexico.

The property also boasts a three-car garage that can accommodate lifts. This ideally located home is just a short walk away from the beach and the shops and restaurants of historic Third Street South.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Timothy P. Savage, P.A. Gulf Coast International Properties

Phone: 239-821-7576 Email: tim@gcipnaples.com

Website: gcipnaples.com; portroyalwaterfronthomes.com