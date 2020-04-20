Mom’s Pot Roast

Josh Zeman, Executive Chef at Sea Salt

Ingredients:

3 lbs. chuck roast, boneless

3 tbsp. olive oil

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 Cup red or white wine

1 Can crushed tomatoes, 28oz.

1 Cup beef or chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 sprig rosemary

2 tbsp. spoon Worcestershire

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 lb. penne or rigatoni

2 oz. parmesan cheese

Preparation:

Pre heat oven to 350 degrees; season meat with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat. Sear the meat on all sides for two minutes per side

Remove the meat from the pot and add celery, onion and carrots. Brown vegetables for three minutes. Add garlic and cook for another two minutes and then deglaze the pot with wine, scraping the bottom to remove the browned bits. Add the tomatoes, bay leaves, rosemary and stock, and then bring meat back to a simmer. Add more salt and Worcestershire if necessary. Cover the pot and put in oven for three hours.

15 mins before the meat is tender, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add salt and cook pasta until al dente. Remove meat from pot, add pasta to sauce and adjust seasoning. Place meat on top of pasta, garnish with parmesan, end enjoy!