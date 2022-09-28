Mother-Daughter Road Trip on Stage

With 26 Miles, the curtain rises on the final full season of Gulfshore Playhouse performances in the Norris Center before the group moves to its new home. The debut in its downtown Naples space—the Gulfshore Playhouse Baker Theatre and Education Center—is scheduled for late 2023.

The touching, funny coming-of-age play takes the stage October 15. The New York Times lauds 26 Miles, by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, as “charming, spunky, and ultimately heart-rending.” Hudes, whose writing focuses on unearthing family stories, is perhaps best known for her collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Tony Award–winning musical In the Heights—a story that Hudes considers her life story in fiction.

As the professional theater’s tagline claims, “from rip-roaring laughter to difficult subjects delivered with grace, Gulfshore Playhouse is a place where theater lovers share exceptional experiences.” Hudes’ 26 Miles fits the bill with its story of a broken family rediscovering love, understanding, and identity. It runs through October 30 and will be followed by a series of six more shows to round out the 2022-2023 season, following a theme of “love in many colors.”

