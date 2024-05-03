Mother’s Day Dining in Naples

Treat mom to brunch, lunch, and dinner specials at restaurants across Naples in honor of Mother's Day on May 12

By
-
Indulge in cua tuyet voi tôm xào bơ a Le Colonial for Mother's Day. Photo courtesy of Le Colonial
Indulge in cua tuyet voi tôm xào bơ a Le Colonial for Mother’s Day. Photo courtesy of Le Colonial

Hogfish Harry’s

Chef Everett Fromm and the culinary team at Hogfish Harry’s will whip up lunch and dinner specials for Mother’s Day. For lunch, enjoy a seafood Cobb salad, served with jumbo lump crab, spiced shrimp, little gem lettuce, Maytag blue cheese, marinated heirloom tomatoes, avocado, cherrywood bacon, farm-fresh egg, and Green Goddess dressing. For dinner, the kitchen will serve a sea salt grilled halibut with Lil Moo creamy risotto, spring peas, coldwater lobster, sauce Americaine, and crispy leeks. Finish things off on a sweet note with a dusted lemon cream cake, whipped mascarpone, blueberry compote, mint.

The Kitchen & Mini Bar

Savor outdoor brunch with mom. Upon arrival, all moms will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé wine before savoring two quiche specials: brie and spinach quiche and cheddar and bacon quiche, both served with a side green salad. Guests can also add on unlimited Champagne and mimosa option, or opt for a custom creation from the Bloody Mary bar.

Le Colonial

Dine on upscale French-Vietnamese specials in honor of Mother’s Day, including muc chien gion, crispy salt and pepper calamari with jalapeño, lemon, and tamarind sauce; sui cao khoai lan, Japanese sweet potato and spinach dumplings with mushrooms and a garlic chili dipping sauce; cua tuyet voi tôm xào bơ, snow crab and prawns in garlic galangal butter sauce; and bahn xeo, crispy Vietnamese crepe with shrimp, bean sprouts, pork belly, turmeric, Vietnamese herbs, and nước chấm. For dessert, enjoy strawberry mille feuille with Saigon cinnamon sugar.

 

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR