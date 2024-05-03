Mother’s Day Dining in Naples

Hogfish Harry’s

Chef Everett Fromm and the culinary team at Hogfish Harry’s will whip up lunch and dinner specials for Mother’s Day. For lunch, enjoy a seafood Cobb salad, served with jumbo lump crab, spiced shrimp, little gem lettuce, Maytag blue cheese, marinated heirloom tomatoes, avocado, cherrywood bacon, farm-fresh egg, and Green Goddess dressing. For dinner, the kitchen will serve a sea salt grilled halibut with Lil Moo creamy risotto, spring peas, coldwater lobster, sauce Americaine, and crispy leeks. Finish things off on a sweet note with a dusted lemon cream cake, whipped mascarpone, blueberry compote, mint.

Savor outdoor brunch with mom. Upon arrival, all moms will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé wine before savoring two quiche specials: brie and spinach quiche and cheddar and bacon quiche, both served with a side green salad. Guests can also add on unlimited Champagne and mimosa option, or opt for a custom creation from the Bloody Mary bar.

Dine on upscale French-Vietnamese specials in honor of Mother’s Day, including muc chien gion, crispy salt and pepper calamari with jalapeño, lemon, and tamarind sauce; sui cao khoai lan, Japanese sweet potato and spinach dumplings with mushrooms and a garlic chili dipping sauce; cua tuyet voi tôm xào bơ, snow crab and prawns in garlic galangal butter sauce; and bahn xeo, crispy Vietnamese crepe with shrimp, bean sprouts, pork belly, turmeric, Vietnamese herbs, and nước chấm. For dessert, enjoy strawberry mille feuille with Saigon cinnamon sugar.