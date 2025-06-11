Mouratoglou Tennis Center Debuts Summer Academy

The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón will launch its inaugural junior summer tennis academy, offering world-class training for young athletes from June 23 through August 22. Designed to develop technique, build confidence, and ignite a lifelong love for the sport, these weekly and weekend tennis programs promise an unforgettable experience for aspiring players of all levels.

The Mouratoglou Tennis Center Naples Tiburón features four premier Har-Tru clay courts and is guided by the globally acclaimed Mouratoglou Methodology, created by legendary coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The junior academy will be led by Head Coach Claudio Adolfssen, with expert instruction from coaches Lena Babunski and Marcelo Sepulveda Garza. Together, they are committed to helping each participant rapidly improve, regardless of age or previous training background.

The weekly junior academies are hosted Monday to Friday. Participants may select morning sessions (8 to 11 a.m.), afternoon sessions (4 to 6 p.m.), or a full-day training experience. Weekday sessions will be hosted:

June 23-27

July 7-11

July 21-25

August 4-8

August 18-22

Weekend academies take place on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m. Weekend sessions will be hosted:

June 27-29

July 11-13

July 25-27

August 8-10

August 22-24

For more information and to register for the Mouratoglou Tennis Center’s junior summer tennis academy, visit RitzCarlton.com/Tiburon.