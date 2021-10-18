Mugs and Hugs at Narrative Coffee Roasters

Caleb MacPherson is more than an ambassador for coffee: he’s a believer in the power of the bean to bring people together.

MacPherson is the creative force behind Narrative Coffee Roasters, which now has Naples locations at Mercato and the new Eleven Eleven complex. Originally from Canada, he started roasting his own beans after moving to Southwest Florida and failing to find any coffee to his liking. He regards his love of java as a vehicle to promote community understanding.

“The ability of the coffee shop to draw people together is amazing,” he says. “It’s the last frontier where people with different political and religious beliefs can come together and share their stories. That’s why we call it Narrative Coffee.”

Narrative was the first shop in Florida to use the Ground Control Cyclops batch brewing system, which gives MacPherson total control of the flavor profile and allows him to tweak every step of the brewing process. Customers may order everything from a standard cup of coffee to espresso, cappuccinos, and lattes, as well as cold brew and nitro cold brew. Coffees are augmented by teas from Rishi Tea and Spirit Tea, local pastries from Gustitos Bakery and Grain De Café, gluten free and vegan loaves from Green Bites and local salads, wraps, and sandwiches from Breads and Spreads.

His partner William Diaz-Garcia handles construction and expansion, while MacPherson oversees the daily operations of the stores. He pays particular attention to the sourcing of beans, seeking out ethical importers who have fair trade arrangements with farmers. He’s come a long way from where he started—roasting beans at home on a Whirley Pop Popcorn Maker.