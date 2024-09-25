A Peek at “Naomi in Fashion”

The Royal Borough of South Kensington has a long tradition of art and design, with dozens of galleries, art studios, and museums. The giant among the latter, the Victoria & Albert Museum, features the uber-popular (and often sold out) “Naomi in Fashion” exhibition through April 6. The retrospective of Naomi Campbell’s life in fashion spotlights the dresses and accessories the supermodel made famous, including the 12-inch platforms that caused her to trip on the Vivienne Westwood catwalk.

Video Credits:

Editor/Producer: Anastasia Lioubin

Music: “Wardrobe Malfunction” Vodovoz Music Production