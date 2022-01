WHAT: Naples Aesthetic Institute Launch Party

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort

DETAILS: Aesthetics in Plastic Surgery by Kiran Gill, MD, announced a rebranding and name change to Naples Aesthetic Institute – Boutique Plastic Surgery and Skin Spa after welcoming a third plastic and reconstructive surgeon Diana Carrau, MD, and expanding its menu of services. Naples Aesthetics Institute remains at Willow Park Drive location in Naples.

Photos by Hana Snajdrova for Darren Miles Photography