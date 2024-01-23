Naples Automotive Experience Revs Its Engines

The Naples Ferrari Club will host the highly anticipated Naples Automotive Experience, returning to venues across Naples, including Fifth Avenue South, February 1-4.

The Jetport Reception will kick things off at the Naples Airport on February 1, featuring cars, jets, helicopters, wine tastings, cigars, and artists, as well as the exclusive unveiling of the Shelby Series 2. The automotive fun continues with a curated Naples Automotive Auction, boasting more than 200 cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Mercedes-Benz, as well as vintage and muscle cars, on February 2.

The event culminates with the twentieth annual Cars on 5th Concours, featuring more than 650 automobiles, including makes by Ferrari, Porsche, Corvette, and BMW, as well supercars such as Ford GTs, McLarens, Lamborghinis, Paganis, Bugattis, Aston Martins, and Maseratis. Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Matthew’s House.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit carsonfifth.com.