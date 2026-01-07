Naples Boat Show Sets Sail This Month

Boat enthusiasts in Collier County can get ready to anchor down at the annual Naples Boat Show, January 22-25, at Naples City Dock and Sugden Regional Park. Marine Industries Association of Collier County (MIACC) owns and manages the event. MIACC Executive Director Tiffany Sawyer-Schank says the event features around 250 boats and garners from 5,000 to 7,000 visitors annually. Recurring boat brands featured include Hinckley Yachts, Boston Whaler, Sea Fox Boat Works, and Grady-White.

Sawyer-Schank says the show serves an important purpose. “This event is the only way [MIACC] can really make money to survive and continue to fight for boaters’ rights,” she explains. Sawyer-Schank notes that tickets to the event are $15 per person in advance and $20 at the gate.