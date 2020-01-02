Parties Naples Botanical Garden By Site Staff - January 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Kathy Woods, Ingrid Aielli, Michelle Pinchev Shelly Stayer, Kathleen Kapnick, Ann Scott Jill Miller, Borana Lacquanti Marissa Hartington, Jane Purdy Berger Susan Stielow, Carol Walters Jerri Hoffmann, Sandy Deromedi Jody Lippes Dottie Merenda, Karen Scott, Lorie Imnbo, Cathy Lubner Shirlene Elkins, Marie Lee Mary Ann Bindley Meghan Houde, Shanna Weller, Aimee Lyon, Ying McLane, Ashley Dewji, Marlene Gulati Lauren, Barbie, and Coco Hills, Amy Baier Heidi Gagnon, Marci Stevens, Vicki Rubenstein, Krista Fogelsong Wilfredo Emanuel, Gary Harlan Pamela Lewicki, Linda Smith, Aimee Lyon, Shanna Weller Shelia Smith Davis Leslie Connell Heather Dockweiler, Carly Stewart WHAT: Sixteenth Annual Hats in the Garden SUPPORTS: Fund-A-Need, Garden for All, which expands access for deserving families WHERE: Naples Botanical Garden. The event was sponsored by Naples Illustrated. Facebook Comments
