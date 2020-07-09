Naples Botanical Garden Reopens with Contemporary Art Exhibition

Contemporary impressionist Paul Arsenault has always been drawn to gardens — particularly Naples Botanical Garden, in the heart of his adopted city. He’s been involved with the organization since its early fundraising days and visits frequently to paint its ever-changing vistas.

Now, Arsenault has tackled this favorite subject again for a solo exhibition, “The Impressionist’s Garden: Plein Air Paintings by Paul Arsenault“, presented by BNY Mellon Wealth Management. The exhibit in the gardens’ Kapnick Hall features more than 25 original works. The exhibition’s ambitious centerpiece is a series depicting some of Arsenault’s favorite scenes, like the garden’s famed Roberto Burle Marx mosaic or a subtle pair of tucked-away palms lining a strip of sand.

The exhibit, culminating the botanical garden’s tenth anniversary season, celebrates more than the garden’s own maturation; it traces the development of the artist himself. “The Impressionist’s Garden” includes exclusive samples of Arsenault’s earliest works, painted when the young Massachusetts man first discovered Florida. The paintings capture a lush, verdant landscape in a simple, beautiful way.

The exhibit will be on display through November 8 and is included with general admission (admissions costs $20 for adults, $10 for children younger than 14, and is free for members and children younger than 3). To maintain safety protocols, general admission tickets must be purchased online for a specific time slot. Members must reserve a time for their visit. For complete information and purchase instructions, visit naplesgarden.org.

