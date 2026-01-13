Naples Botanical Garden to Unveil “ChromaFlora”

It’s all about the beauty of color at “ChromaFlora,” Naples Botanical Garden’s outdoor exhibit January 24 through May 25. The botanical origin of pigments and the biological reason for colorful floral hues will be explored in the various tropical landscape designs, where all colors of the spectrum will be on display. Visit the garden between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Tickets are $27; $12 for children ages 4-17; children 3 and under and members are free.