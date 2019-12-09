Naples Caters to Fit Foodies with Fit Fuel Café

If you’re looking for a place to get your bicycle adjusted, grab a healthy meal, sip a specialty coffee, and quaff a craft beer all at the same time, head for the unique combination of Naples Cyclery and the Fit & Fuel Café. While the two businesses now dovetail seamlessly, owner Mark Trudeau added the café in 2011 to respond to the demands of road warriors.

“We’d always stop for coffee and a bite to eat after a ride,” says Trudeau, who took up cycling during his college years. “The café is a hub, a place for the community to gather. We offer an experience, not just a bike shop or a place to eat.”

Live music and a busy calendar of events enhance that community feeling, augmented by a breakfast and lunch menu that is devoid of fried food and heavy on organic ingredients. Gluten-free breads, pastries, and wraps are sourced from a local baker. The coffee comes courtesy of Panther Coffee of Miami, where small batches of beans are roasted on-site in a pre–World War II roaster. The 18 brew taps rotate frequently and feature the best of Florida-made beer and craft favorites from across the country.