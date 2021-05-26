Naples Charity Register Cover Contest is Open

Submissions for the annual Naples Charity Register Cover Contest are being accepted through Thursday, June 10

Spread the word with talented artists: Submissions for the annual Naples Charity Register Cover Contest are being accepted through June 10. Online voting will take place June 17 through July 1.

Entries should be original works that convey the concept of community strength and unified response to global challenges. The winning image will be published on the front cover of the 2021-22 edition of the Naples Charity Register. A brief profile of the artist will appear inside the magazine, and the winner will be awarded a $500 cash prize.

The winner will be notified in September. For art specifications, contest details, or to submit work: Naples Charity Register Cover Competition