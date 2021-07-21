Naples Charity Register Event Submissions Due July 29

Gala season is around the corner, and now is the time for local nonprofits to submit their signature fundraising events for inclusion in the Naples Charity Register. Listings are due July 29!

For more than 20 years, the Naples Charity Register has served as the definitive guide to Naples’ charitable organizations and their major fundraising activities. The Naples Charity Register is a must-read for the area’s social season, so you don’t want to miss out. Submit listings at: https://www.naplesillustrated.com/charity.