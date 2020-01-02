Parties Naples Children & Education Foundation By Site Staff - January 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Terry and Bob Edwards Maria Jimenez-Lara, Kathy Mezzalingua Frank Duggan, Barbara Justen Karen Medford, Don DeMichele Scott Duseau, Linda Dilworth, Paul Duseau Joe masterson Marlene Gualtieri, Kim Zuver, Geri Buranosky Julie Chirchella, Brad Heiges Anne Fleming, Sue Huff Matthew and Nicole Johnson with Wyatt Jason and Korie Reidel WHAT: Volunteer Appreciation Brunch HONORS: Volunteers who support the programs of the Naples Children & Education Foundation, which seeks to improve the physical, emotional, and educational lives of underprivileged and at-risk children in Collier County. WHERE: Waterside Shops, Naples Facebook Comments
