Naples Children & Education Foundation Ceremony

By
-

WHAT: 2022 Grant Awards Ceremony

WHERE: Bay Colony Golf Club

DETAILS: The foundation awarded more than $22.6 million to 34 Collier County nonprofits and 15 agencies supporting underprivileged and at-risk children. The money was raised during the record-breaking Naples Winter Wine Festival in January.

Photos: Tony Zollo

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR