Naples Children & Education Foundation Ceremony

PartiesNaples Children & Education Foundation CeremonyBy Site Staff - May 19, 2022Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp WHAT: 2022 Grant Awards CeremonyWHERE: Bay Colony Golf ClubDETAILS: The foundation awarded more than $22.6 million to 34 Collier County nonprofits and 15 agencies supporting underprivileged and at-risk children. The money was raised during the record-breaking Naples Winter Wine Festival in January.Photos: Tony Zollo Barbie Hills, Tom Felke John Walter, Lisa Kahn, Karen Govern, Rob Moher Kathy Mezzalingua, Susie McCurry, Ann Bain, Anne Welsh McNulty Laura Burns, Rachael Lord, Kristine Aristide Leona Adkins, Gilda Duran Marianne Kearns, Bill Curry, Alexandre Deblauwe, Jeri Goetz, Erin Otterbeck Nancy and Joe Masterson Nena and Bill Beynon Peggy Rodriguez and Joe McNair Rick Kash, Peter and Shirley Welsh Tom Felke, Megan Bosi, Bill Beynon, Sarah Zaiser-KellyFacebook CommentsI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
Facebook Comments