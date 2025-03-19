Naples Fashion Week Set to Hit the Runway

Neapolitans are gearing up for Naples Fashion Week 2025 (NFW), set to take over the city March 28 through April 5. Guests will enjoy a week of high fashion, luxury, and exclusive events with a star-studded lineup of international designers, runway shows, and VIP experiences.

An extraordinary lineup of designers will blend avant-garde couture with luxury evening wear and gowns, unveiling fresh, cutting-edge designs on their runways for the first time.

The grand finale event, “Fashion & Ferraris,” promises a fusion of fashion and luxury, featuring renowned couture designers Carlos Merchan and Rosita Hurtado, who will unveil their latest collections on a 120-foot couture runway April 5.

For those seeking the ultimate fashion insider experience, VIP Experience packages offer unparalleled access to the week’s most coveted moments, including front-row runway seats, behind-the-scenes access, and entry to private luxury events. Select among the Ultra VIP package for $1,000; Elite VIP package for $850; and the Select VIP for $500.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit naplesfashionweek.com.