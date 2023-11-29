Naples Grande Beach Resort Hosts Tree Lighting

The Barron Collier High School Band Ensemble will perform festive classics and guests can take photos with Santa at the December 6 event

By
-
Naples Grande Beach Resort will host a holiday tree lighting celebration, free for all guests and locals, on December 6. Courtesy Naples Grande Beach Resort
Naples Grande Beach Resort will host a holiday tree lighting celebration, free for all guests and locals, on December 6. Courtesy Naples Grande Beach Resort

Naples Grande Beach Resort will host a holiday tree lighting celebration, free for all guests and locals, on December 6, kicking off at 6 p.m. The Barron Collier High School Band Ensemble will perform festive classics, and guests can take photos with Santa and the Grande elves.

Attendees can enjoy food and drink specials, including the new Tito’s Candy Cane Martinis at Mantra Lounge, and 10 percent-off dinner at The Catch of the Pelican with mention of “tree lighting.” For more information, visit naplesgrande.com/holidays.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR