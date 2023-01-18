Naples Historical Society to Host Two Outdoor Events

The Naples Historical Society will host two outdoor events–the organization’s first since Hurricane Ian–on January 27. Both events will take place in The Norris Gardens on the grounds adjacent to Historic Palm Cottage, which remains closed as restoration from Hurricane Ian continues.

The first event is the first of three Garden Side Chickee Chats. The discussion, scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon, will offer an opportunity to learn about the history of the area’s real estate from Ray Carroll, the fifth generation of the pioneering Naples family. After the chat, Naples Historical Society President and CEO Elaine Reed will offer a post-hurricane update on Naples Historic District. Chairs are provided for this rain or shine event, and hats and sunglasses are recommended. Admission is free for members and $8 for non-members. Reservations are required.

That evening, the society will kick off Naples’ Centennial year with its annual Brew in the Garden from 5 to 8 p.m. Each year, a beer is named for something historically significant to Naples’ past. This year’s Naples Nitro, a nod to the city’s Centennial, will be served alongside other crowd-pleasing suds. Past Brew in the Garden beers have included the Palm Cottage Pilsner, Haldeman Hops, and Lil’ Louisville Lager. Admission is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, call (239) 261-8164 or click here.