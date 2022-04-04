Naples Humane Society Benefit at Sea Salt

Sea Salt invites you to a special “Dinner For A Cause” benefiting the Humane Society of Naples on Monday, April 25th at 6:30PM. Our culinary team including executive chef Josh Zeman, General Manager Tanya Buchanan, and in-house Sommelier Liset Zelaya, have curated the following exclusive four course wine pairing menu:

Appetizer

Heirloom tomato with buffalo mozzarella fonduta, pesto, and lemon citronella

Wine: White Blend, DEI Martiena Bianco, Toscana 2019

Mid-Course

Cavatelli with crustacean ragù, lemon oil, and garlic breadcrumbs

Wine: Cortese di Gavi, Conti Speroni, Gavi, Piedmont 2021

Entrée

Pan roasted halibut with fennel potato purée, tomato confit, and citrus emulsion

Wine: Sangiovese/Cabernet, Fattoria La Lecciaia Il Baccanale Toscana IGT 2015

Dessert

Passion fruit layer cake with crème fraîche caramel, lime meringue, and cookie crumble

Cost: $200 per person

(tax and gratuity not included)

Parts of the proceeds will be benefiting the Humane Society of Naples.

Due to limited seating, guests are encouraged to make their reservation at their earliest convenience by calling the restaurant at (239) 434-7258 or visiting the website.

About the Humane Society of Naples:

Humane Society Naples is an independent nonprofit serving the public by providing care, shelter and placement into loving homes for orphaned animals in the Collier County area through pet adoptions. We never place a time limit on how long dogs, cats and other pets stay at our shelter. We are supported solely by private donations.