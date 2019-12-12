Naples Illustrated Holiday Gift Guide

The Animal Lover
Cat handbag ($98), Sequin, Naples; cheetah print pillow ($150), Bay Design Store, Naples,; Baxter dog collar PM ($315), Louis Vuitton, Waterside Shops, Naples; parmesan cheese treats ($7), FROMM, Goodness for Pets, Naples,; midcentury dog bowls ($150), sport-inspired treat balls ($11-$25), Wholesome Hound, Naples; tennis ball toy ($6), Greenbone, Whole Foods, Naples.
The Foodie
Coffee maker ($45), Bodum, Sur La Table, Mercato, Naples; dark chocolate almond toffee ($10), Norman Love Confections, Naples; Kona blend coffee ($14), Bad Ass Coffee, Naples; Wyatt stainless steel three-piece tea set ($250), Ralph Lauren, Waterside Shops, Naples; jam preserve set ($30), Fortnum & Mason, Williams Sonoma, Waterside Shops, Naples; Perfect Day tea blend ($24), P&T, Republic of Decor, Naples.
The Athlete
Frida UPF 50+ polo ($118), Lilly Pulitzer, Waterside Shops, Naples; polarized brushed-gold sunglasses ($85), Diff Eyewear, Cypress & Palm Boutique, Naples; Mercenary pickleball paddle ($70), three-pack pickleballs ($10), Monarch, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Naples; Tech twill golf skort ($168), Tory Burch, Waterside Shops, Naples; straw baseball cap ($150), Eric Javits, The Beach House of Naples, Waterside Shops, Naples; Techno Bonded sneakers ($950), Brunello Cucinelli, Marissa Collections, Naples.
The Jet-Setter
Toni mid-rise denim pants ($158), Agolde, Rouze, Naples; Gold Lust shampoo ($17) and conditioner ($18), Oribe, Bluemercury, Naples; Escape ivory traveler ($299), Forestbound Bags, Cypress & Palm Boutique, Naples; Poppy canvas espadrilles ($158), Tory Burch, Nordstrom, Waterside Shops, Naples; hand-painted tulip shawl ($275), Zoe Couture, Jami’s, Naples, Bonita Springs; silk logo eye mask ($350), Fendi, Waterside Shops, Naples; MICHAEL Michael Kors mott pebbled leather belt bag ($248), Michael Kors, Waterside Shops, Naples.
