Naples Illustrated’s Dining Hall of Fame Part I

The Naples area is packed with an abundance of great eateries, serving up food and drinks to satisfy every palate. To outline the elite, we have established the Naples Illustrated Hall of Fame. Eateries inducted within our Hall of Fame have received three or more Dining Awards in within their category. Here we highlight seven of the fourteen restaurants included in NI‘s Dining Hall of Fame.
1. The Turtle Club
Category: Seafood
Fresh seafood, fine steaks, and chops are nearly overshadowed by the spectacular beachfront setting.
View this post on Instagram
2. Tommy Bahama
Category: American
Born in Naples, the Tommy Bahama laid-back lifestyle is full throttle in this festive eatery and bar. 1220 Third St. S., Naples
View this post on Instagram
3. Jimmy P’s Charred
Category: Steak
Known for its Wagyu beef, the popular butcher shop’s steaks and other fine foods are served in the restaurant next door.
View this post on Instagram
4. Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro
Category: Global
Michael Mir’s popular restaurant serves up savory lamb dishes and a wide choice of colorful and delicious Persian specialties.
View this post on Instagram
5. Bokampers
Category: American
Kim Bokamper may have retired from football decades ago, but he’s still scoring at his locations in Estero and North Naples.
View this post on Instagram
6. Tavern on the Bay
Category: American
This popular sports bar boasts huge televisions, great comfort food, and a lovely view of the Gordon River. 489 Bayfront Place, Naples
View this post on Instagram
7. USS Nemo Undersea Cuisine & Adventures
Category: Seafood
Everything is a cut above, but the signature miso-broiled sea bass is a must.
View this post on Instagram
Facebook Comments