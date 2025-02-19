Naples Jewish Film Festival Returns Next Month

The Naples Jewish Film Festival, an annual film series highlighting the best and brightest cinematic moments from newly released Jewish cinema, returns March 2-30.

The festival kicks off on March 2 at 7 p.m. with Running on Sand, a film about an Eritrean refugee who is deported from Israel and then mistaken for the new foreign player of a struggling soccer team. The film will be screened at the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center (4720 Pine Ridge Road) and includes a post-film discussion by Zoom with director Adar Shafran.

On March 9, head to the Iser Center for a screening of The Glory of Life, a love story about a writer and a dancer set in the Baltic Sea coast, Germany, and Austria.

The festival heads downtown on March 16, featuring a screening of Bad Shabbos at The Naples Players at 7 p.m. This 2024 Tribeca Film Festival winner is a comedy about an engaged interfaith couple whose parents meet for the first time over a Shabbat dinner gone awry. Writer and director Daniel Robbins will discuss his work with the audience.

The festival returns to the Iser Center with a screening of Pink Lady March 23. The film, in Hebrew with English subtitles, features Battie and Lazer, a young ultra-Orthodox couple whose marriage is challenged by forces both external and within, testing their love and faith.

The festival concludes with a screening of Soda on March 30. This drama, directed by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Erez Tadmor, is set in an Israeli working-class neighborhood in 1954 and stars Lior Raz and Rotem Sela.

Individual tickets for each movie are $35; tickets for Bad Shabbos at The Naples Players are $50. Season packages and patron tickets are also available.

For more information about the annual festival, sponsored by The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, visit jewishnaples.org/naples-jewish-film-festival.