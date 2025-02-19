Naples Jewish Film Festival Returns Next Month

The Naples Jewish Film Festival, highlighting the best and brightest of Jewish cinema, returns March 2-30

A still from Soda, the festival's closing film. Photo courtesy of Naples Jewish Film Festival
The Naples Jewish Film Festival, an annual film series highlighting the best and brightest cinematic moments from newly released Jewish cinema, returns March 2-30.

The festival kicks off on March 2 at 7 p.m. with Running on Sand, a film about an Eritrean refugee who is deported from Israel and then mistaken for the new foreign player of a struggling soccer team. The film will be screened at the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center (4720 Pine Ridge Road) and includes a post-film discussion by Zoom with director Adar Shafran.

The Glory of Life. Photo courtesy of Naples Jewish Film Festival
On March 9, head to the Iser Center for a screening of The Glory of Life, a love story about a writer and a dancer set in the Baltic Sea coast, Germany, and Austria.

The festival heads downtown on March 16, featuring a screening of Bad Shabbos at The Naples Players at 7 p.m. This 2024 Tribeca Film Festival winner is a comedy about an engaged interfaith couple whose parents meet for the first time over a Shabbat dinner gone awry. Writer and director Daniel Robbins will discuss his work with the audience.

The festival returns to the Iser Center with a screening of Pink Lady March 23. The film, in Hebrew with English subtitles, features Battie and Lazer, a young ultra-Orthodox couple whose marriage is challenged by forces both external and within, testing their love and faith.

The festival concludes with a screening of Soda on March 30. This drama, directed by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Erez Tadmor, is set in an Israeli working-class neighborhood in 1954 and stars Lior Raz and Rotem Sela.

Individual tickets for each movie are $35; tickets for Bad Shabbos at The Naples Players are $50. Season packages and patron tickets are also available.

For more information about the annual festival, sponsored by The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, visit jewishnaples.org/naples-jewish-film-festival.

