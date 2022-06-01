Naples Pride Returns to Cambier Park

Naples Pride will host the Fourth Annual Naples Pride Fest on June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples.
Naples Pride celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ+ issues, and promotes equal rights for all. This inclusive and family-friendly event is open to the public. Guests will enjoy a day of live performances, engaging conversations, local vendors and exhibitors, kids activities, food, and drinks.
Proceeds from the event will support Naples Pride Center’s services, including health and wellness services, LGBTQ+ safe resources, a safe community space, suicide prevention resources, youth and senior programs, and more.
General admission is $5 for guests ages 12 and older; admission for children younger than 12 is free. Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about Naples Pride’s upcoming events.
