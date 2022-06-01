Naples Pride Returns to Cambier Park

Naples Pride will host the Fourth Annual Naples Pride Fest on June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples.​

Naples Pride celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ+ issues, and promotes equal rights for all. This inclusive and family-friendly event is open to the public. Guests will enjoy a day of live performances, engaging conversations, local vendors and exhibitors, kids activities, food, and drinks.​

Proceeds from the event will support Naples Pride Center’s services, including health and wellness services, LGBTQ+ safe resources, a safe community space, suicide prevention resources, youth and senior programs, and more.

General admission is $5 for guests ages 12 and older; admission for children younger than 12 is free. Click here to purchase tickets and to learn more about Naples Pride’s upcoming events.