Naples Pridefest Returns This Weekend

The sixth annual Naples Pridefest, celebrating diversity, unity, and equality for all, will be held June 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park in downtown Naples.

This all-inclusive, family-friendly festival is open to the public. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, speakers, vendors, exhibitors, children’s activities, and food and drink during the day of fun and celebration.

Funds raised during the event will support Naples Pride in its mission to fund lifesaving care at the Naples Pride Center including health and wellness services, LGBTQ+ safe resources, a welcoming community space, suicide prevention resources, youth and senior programs, and more.