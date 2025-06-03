Naples Restaurants Featured on Food Network

Plenty of Neapolitans reported sightings of Food Network star Guy Fieri’s signature 1968 red Camaro convertible last November when he visited five local restaurants for his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Fieri and the Triple D team ate their way through some of Naples’ best independent dining venues. Airtimes and links to watch the episodes featuring the Naples spots (here listed) can be found on the Food Network’s website under the Shows tab.

Cracklin’ Jack’s (season 41, episode 2): This Old Florida–style spot, owned by Martie Morgan and Leonard Szwajkowski, serves up Southern-style food and hospitality in equally large portions. On the menu are gator bites, grouper or catfish nuggets, sausage gumbo, fried green tomatoes, pulled smoked pork shoulder, beef brisket, liver and onions, and andouille sausage.

Mykonos Kuzina (season 41, episode 3): Alex Lekakis and fiancée Emily Martino welcomed Fieri and his entourage to their casual Greek/Mediterranean restaurant. The food show celeb highlights the dolmades and lamb shanks over orzo. “We had so much fun with the entire production team and Guy himself,” Martino says. “It was really awesome seeing our little restaurant on the map!”

The Local (season 41, episode 5): Chef/owner Jeff Mitchell’s pork ragù and house-made skirt steak pastrami earned enthusiastic praise from Fieri. Mitchell threw a viewing party at his farm-to-table restaurant to watch the episode.

The Rooster Food + Drink (season 40, episode 14): It’s no surprise that Fieri chose this bastion of finely executed Southern breakfast and lunch. Chef/owner Bryan Sutton’s biscuits with jalapeño sausage gravy, fried green tomato benne, and Carolina barbecue pulled-pork sandwich are hearty and delicious.

Molto Trattoria (season 40, episode 15): Fieri also stopped by this Fifth Avenue South gem, known for its decadent homemade Italian specialties. The pastas, puttanesca, lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, branzino, and pizza are all well-represented.