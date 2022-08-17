Naples Tables 2022

WHO: The League Club
WHAT: Naples Tables “The Goodness of Gathering”
WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples
SUPPORTS: The League Club’s Community Trust Fund, which provides grants to nonprofits in Collier and Lee counties
DETAILS: More than 55 local and national designers created stunning tablescapes and celebrated interior designer Bunny Williams gave a presentation on interior design and entertaining tips.
MEDIA SPONSORS: Naples Illustrated and Florida Design Naples
PHOTOGRAPHY: Charlie McDonald Photography
